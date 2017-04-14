'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move
Hilton Head Island high school students volunteering at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament March 14 take some time out to teach Heritage mascot Sir Willie Innes about "power moves" and how to dress like a lady killer on the course.
Liz Farrellefarrell@islandpacket.com
More Videos
2:40
'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move
1:35
Happening in Harbour Town: Here's what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night
0:18
Jim Furyk with fans after opening round of RBC Heritage
0:39
What a Pro says a sneeze will get you
0:42
Heres what an ambulance golf cart is stocked with for RBC Heritage
0:33
Is that a different Sir Willie this year?
2:22
GoPro golf cart: Take a 2-minute golf cart tour through Harbour Town Golf Links
0:58
Yacht party, anyone? 3 ways people try to get on yachts at RBC Heritage
3:27
15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage
0:38
Mayor Bennett's hats of Hilton Head
0:29
Whose face does Sen. Lindsey Graham see when he hits his golf ball?
0:55
Sen. Graham: "I'm not worried about my approval rating. I'm worried about the country."
One of the biggest questions of 2017 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing was whether or not the famous yachts would fill Harbour Town this year, six months after Hurricane Matthew wiped out the marina. We checked out the scene Thursday.