What to do with kids at RBC Heritage

Kids have one main goal at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing: Get autographs.
They ask the PGA Tour players to sign hats, golf balls, posters, pin flags, shirts.
But there’s more to do to keep them occupied.
Turn golf into a scavenger hunt. It keeps them engaged.
That’s that the LPGA/USGA Girls Golf Club of Bluffton does when it brings about 40 girls ages 7 to 17 to the Harbour Town Golf Links for four hours each year.”
Leaders and a team of chaperones give them a list of about 15 questions and things they must find.
Make up your own list, but here are some things they used:
▪ Name game. What player is nicknamed “Beef”? It’s Andrew Johnston, the bearded guy from England who loves hamburgers. The girls loved it because he signed his name legibly, like Arnold Palmer, and added a smiley face.
▪ Plaid Nation. Why do some people walk around in plaid jackets?
▪ Candy stripes. See the light. What hole has a big tower on it?
▪ Who dat? What three places can you find a player’s name when they’re playing a hole?
▪ Actual golf. Name three things you learned from watching a shot.
▪ Why on earth? Find out why volunteers do what they do.
▪ Of course. Get autographs.
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
