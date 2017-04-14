What to do with kids at RBC Heritage

Kids have one main goal at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing: Get autographs.

They ask the PGA Tour players to sign hats, golf balls, posters, pin flags, shirts.

But there’s more to do to keep them occupied.

Turn golf into a scavenger hunt. It keeps them engaged.

That’s that the LPGA/USGA Girls Golf Club of Bluffton does when it brings about 40 girls ages 7 to 17 to the Harbour Town Golf Links for four hours each year.”

Leaders and a team of chaperones give them a list of about 15 questions and things they must find.

Make up your own list, but here are some things they used:

▪ Name game. What player is nicknamed “Beef”? It’s Andrew Johnston, the bearded guy from England who loves hamburgers. The girls loved it because he signed his name legibly, like Arnold Palmer, and added a smiley face.

▪ Plaid Nation. Why do some people walk around in plaid jackets?

▪ Candy stripes. See the light. What hole has a big tower on it?

▪ Who dat? What three places can you find a player’s name when they’re playing a hole?

▪ Actual golf. Name three things you learned from watching a shot.

▪ Why on earth? Find out why volunteers do what they do.

▪ Of course. Get autographs.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Mayor Bennett's hats of Hilton Head Pause 1:03 New generation, new look for Sea Pines Country Club 0:18 Jim Furyk with fans after opening round of RBC Heritage 3:27 15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage 0:34 His children and their children call him "Golfdaddy" 0:58 Yacht party, anyone? 3 ways people try to get on yachts at RBC Heritage 2:22 GoPro golf cart: Take a 2-minute golf cart tour through Harbour Town Golf Links 0:24 Boeing 787 Dreamliner flies over 18th hole during 2016 Heritage 0:39 What a Pro says a sneeze will get you 0:42 Heres what an ambulance golf cart is stocked with for RBC Heritage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jim Furyk with fans after opening round of RBC Heritage After opening round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Hilton Head Island April 13, 2017. David Lauderdale dlauderdale@islandpacket.com