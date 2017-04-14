How to get the clearest view of Saturday’s Boeing flyover at the RBC Heritage

The traditional Boeing flyover is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

The 787-9 Dreamliner will swoop down the 18th fairway at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, dependent on weather and final flight certificates.

This is to be the fifth flyover in the six years Boeing has been presenting sponsor of the Heritage.

The plane assembled in Boeing’s 7,500-employee plant in North Charleston is to be delivered to Air France.

Some tips on how to see it, if tradition holds:

▪ You have to be ready because it’s quiet. Don’t think World War II movie, think whisper.

▪ Position yourself to see it come down the fairway just as the golfers do — headed toward the Harbour Town Lighthouse.

▪ You may get a second chance to see it as it rises and turns near the lighthouse.