A PGA pro’s about to swing. You have to sneeze. What do you do? (What can you do?)

The man was doing his best to hold it in.
He was, poor fella, but it was a losing battle.
The blue-shirted volunteers near the first tee box where the man — a spectator — stood raised their hands in the air.
The golfers were readying for their first shots of the day. The crowd milling about the tournament entrance grew still. The “QUIET” paddles were held high for all to see, and all the people obeyed.
But the man’s body did not, and suddenly ...
AH-CHU!
One that broke that silence. One that the man, shaking his head and shaking out his sinuses, was visibly embarrassed by. One that, fortunately, didn’t come in the middle of a PGA Tour pro’s backswing during this early morning round Thursday at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
But, man, was it close. And it got me thinking. The sneeze — one of the human body’s loudest, grossest, most organic expressions — is, well, pretty hard to stop. And with all the pollen this time of year ...
I’ll go ahead and tell you: There is no sneezing problem at this year’s tournament. At least not yet.
Heritage staffer John Shevlin said he’d manned Habour Town Golf Links’ first hole for most of the day, and had only heard “maybe one sneeze or cough out of the ordinary.”
“It has not been a problem today,” Shevlin said, adding that he’d taken his Claritin earlier this morning.
Another staffer near Hole No. 9’s green said he’d only heard a few coughs, but nothing overly distracting. Moments later, a blonde woman leaning on the gate bordering the hole sneezed. Twice. Her first two sneezes of the day, she claimed, smiling. And I will take her at her word.
Yet, as Beaufort County allergist Dr. Thomas Beller told me, we’re still in the throes of pollen season.
Oak is the main culprit this time of year, Beller said. Levels are high. And, he said, if you’re visiting from a part of the country where allergy season has already ended — or hasn’t yet begun — then ...
“Whammy,” Beller said. Your sinuses are in for it.
According to Pollen.com, the allergens will be worse tomorrow, and even worse Saturday and Sunday.
I sincerely hope reading this column won’t plant a seed in your nose that makes you want to sneeze. Apologies to you and the PGA Tour pros if it does. But if you start feeling the urge, Beller recommends topical steroids — think Flonase.
Over-the-counter drugs like Zyrtec, Claritin and Allegra might help.
And, Beller said, he’s seen some people press the spot just under their nose just as they’re about to sneeze and, somehow, stop the process.
“Sometimes I’ve seen that work,” he said, adding that he did not understand the mechanics of the technique. Nor does he know of any other way to pop the emergency brake and bring the sinuses to a screeching halt.
“It’s not an easy thing to do.”
It’s not.
I’ve tried holding them in — I just end up looking stupid.
And woe is he who pinches his nose — tell me how your ears are feeling.
Luckily for me — a non-allergy sufferer tempting karma by saying so — I usually have the opposite problem: sometimes my sneezes get stuck and won’t come out. That’s a good problem to have on the golf course, I reckon. Still, my wife makes fun of sneeze-freeze face.
But I’m writing in defense of the sneeze, the most innocent — the most human — of all the distractions you might hear on the golf course.
Unlike our cell phone ringers and our movements and our voices, we don’t have a lot of control over our snouts.
So, sneeze away, and sneeze away from people, and as far away from the tee boxes and putting greens and tour pros as you can.
But if your nose outs you, know that people understand.
Folks like golfer Graham DeLaet, who finds himself near the top of the leaderboard going into Friday’s second round, is sympathetic, at least to some distractions.
He clearly remembers a fan taking a picture in the middle of his backswing on the eighth hole of last year’s The Players Championship.
“I was pretty angry about it,” he said.
He laughed.
But a sneeze?
“A sneeze is pretty different,” he said. “Because sometimes you can’t really control that. It would be unfortunate timing, more than anything.
“But it’s a sneeze. A sneeze is a sneeze.”
Bless you, Mr. DeLaet.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
