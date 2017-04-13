Here’s why you won't hear any ambulance sirens at RBC Heritage

You won’t hear ambulance sirens at RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue cuts the noise to avoid breaking golfers’ concentration.

“But that doesn’t impede our response time because we control the traffic,” said battalion chief of operations Jeffrey Hartberger.

Hartberger works with a host of other agencies — Sea Pines Security, Department of Public Safety, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, to name a few — out of a temporary command center set up for the week of the PGA tournament.

If an ambulance needs access, it’s only “a radio contact away,” he said.

Hartberger strategically zones four two-person bicycle teams throughout the course to ensure a call is answered in a matter of minutes.

“Depending on the location, it’s about two or three minutes,” he said.

If a call is made from a location that falls in the middle of two zones, both bicycle teams will respond. Whichever team arrives first will assess the patient. Each team includes at least one trained paramedic.

During Hartberger’s first Heritage in 1984, the department used golf carts to answer calls.

The carts, however, can be difficult to navigate through paths filled with people, he said. Bicycles were added to the department’s plan, though he was unsure what year they debuted.

Bicycles are equipped with intubation kits, IV kits and lots of band-aids.

If a case requires serious medical attention, the EMS cart will meet the bicycle team. The cart includes a stretcher, backboard, oxygen tanks and a cardiac monitor, which can defibrillate or take a 360 degree photo of a heart to send directly to a hospital.

“We’re bringing the emergency room to the patient,” said Capt. Janey Peduzzi, deputy branch director. “We have all we need to save their life here.”

Now working his 33rd Heritage tournament, Hartberger ticked off the most common calls: dehydration, trips and falls.

No calls on Monday or Tuesday required transportation, he said, though he noted the earlier days of the tournament are when spectators are more likely to be hit by an errant golf ball.

“There’s amateurs playing (then),” Hartberger explained.

Hartberger’s team filed nine incident reports Wednesday, which Peduzzi said was higher than she remembers in her previous 20 years working as a tournament medic.

That number doesn’t include all of the minor cases that don’t warrant a report. For example, paramedics provide band-aids to those with bad blisters and directions to lost spectators.

Saturday is typically the busiest day for Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue. Sunday is also busy, but given the Easter holiday this year, Hartberger said he expects at least the morning crowd to be thinner.

Tournament spectators seeking medical attention can either ask an RBC Heritage official, visit the first aid tent near the 15th hole or call 911.