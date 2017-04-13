RBC Heritage

April 13, 2017 5:47 PM

What you need to know about smoking at RBC Heritage

By Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

If you were standing among the spectators at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament Thursday afternoon, then you might have gotten a whiff of something you don’t often smell these days: smoke.

No, it wasn’t the grill at the nearby concession stand.

Several people at Harbour Town Links were seen smoking cigarettes and cigars — a golfer enthusiast’s traditional choice of tobacco — on the course.

It’s an usual sight, considering smoking is banned and limited in most places throughout the country. Just last month, Beaufort County Council officially banned smoking from all county-owned or operated campuses and facilities.

Which begs the question: Is smoking even permitted at RBC Heritage?

Angela McSwain, director of marketing and communications with RBC Heritage, said Thursday the tournament does not ban smoking.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people smoking cigars (this year),” she said.

Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan

