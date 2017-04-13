What you need to know about smoking at RBC Heritage

If you were standing among the spectators at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament Thursday afternoon, then you might have gotten a whiff of something you don’t often smell these days: smoke.
No, it wasn’t the grill at the nearby concession stand.
Several people at Harbour Town Links were seen smoking cigarettes and cigars — a golfer enthusiast’s traditional choice of tobacco — on the course.
It’s an usual sight, considering smoking is banned and limited in most places throughout the country. Just last month, Beaufort County Council officially banned smoking from all county-owned or operated campuses and facilities.
Which begs the question: Is smoking even permitted at RBC Heritage?
Angela McSwain, director of marketing and communications with RBC Heritage, said Thursday the tournament does not ban smoking.
“I’ve noticed a lot of people smoking cigars (this year),” she said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
