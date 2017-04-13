No, you can’t bring your Onewheel to the RBC Heritage. (Wait: what’s a Onewheel?)

The security guards asked the man to leave and take his contraption with him.
Well, that’s not entirely true: They asked him to remove the contraption — which looked like a shortened skateboard balancing on big black wheel — from the course, and from Sea Pines.
Apparently there are covenant rules in the Hilton Head Island community against electric motorized devices like Segways and the thing Brian DeChirico had with him, which, I learned, is called a Onewheel. It’s an appropriately named device, which DeChirico said is a lot like riding a snowboard, the reason he bought it in the first place.
If you’re in the Savannah area, where he lives, you might see him riding the wheel around Forsyth Park, pushing his kids in a stroller as he shreds — that’s a skateboarding term — the sidewalks.
When confronted by the guards near Hole No. 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links at Thursday’s first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing tournament, DeChirico was obliging, if a bit confused. Why? Well, in addition to not knowing the no-Onewheel rule, he’d ridden the device into Sea Pines, and into the tournament.
A trip of three miles from his car to the course, he said.
And no one ever said anything about it to him.
So, surprise.
When asked to leave, DeChirico asked a guard for a ride to the clubhouse area. The guard obliged. As the two sped away on a golf cart, a nearby dude holding a beer said, “Hey, I’ve seen those things on YouTube — let him ride it!”
DeChirico said the guards were nice and polite.
They even gave him a ride back to his car.
When asked if he’d return to watch more golf, he said, “I might be done for the day.”
“I’m appreciative for the ride,” he said, as he loaded the wheel into a security vehicle before heading back to his car.
“I didn’t want to have to carry it back — it’s pretty heavy.”
The Onewheel will get up to about 18 mph., he said.
You can get one at Best Buy, he added.
I reckon we all learned something today.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
