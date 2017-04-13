Will Hilton Head’s favorite reality TV star be at RBC Heritage this weekend?

Bad news for those of you who were hoping to catch a selfie with “Southern Charm” star and Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament this year: For the first time in 10 years, he’s not going to be there.
I know.
You’re just going to have to go with plan B, which I assume was “drive up to Charleston and order 150 hot dogs from his restaurant, The Palace Hotel — which just reopened — until he notices the unusually large order, comes to your table to thank you and decides that YOU, the woman who just single-handedly ate 150 processed meat logs for the chance at love with a Bravo-lebrity, are exactly the kind of woman who can finally change him into a monogamous robot who nods when you talk.”
Or maybe you shouldn’t do that. I’m just coming off a divorce. I forget what’s normal.
Back to the story at hand here. Shep tweeted Tuesday that he was headed to California, so I asked him about Heritage.
I'll be at @thevenicewhaler this Easter Sunday. With the boys ! https://t.co/IJxhvkwghj— Shep Rose (@ShepRose) April 11, 2017
And, like I said, it’s a no-go.
I’m not sure what’s happening in California but I’m just going to say what I want it to be.
I’m just going to say the thing that everyone in the world already seems to know and keeps talking about to me even though it hasn’t been announced by Bravo and I’m a journalist so I generally like to wait for things like Official Confirmations: Maybe Shep is in California to, I don’t know, work on his solo spin-off show, the long-rumored “RelationShep.”
I’m 95 percent sure the rumor is real. And 100 percent hoping it is. I’m 0 percent certain that this is why he is in California.
Get excited.
Anyway, when you’re at Heritage this weekend, there is no need to keep a sharp eye for the tall, tan man with tufts of devil may care hair coming out of his ball cap. You’re just going to have to be satisfied with the biggest name to be here so far: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham with, as our reporter Wade Livingston put it yesterday, “his scrunched-up white crew socks (that) melted into well-worn golf shoes.”
If you need a minute to collect yourself, please take it. It’s just like the nuns said, scrunched-up white socks will only lead to concupiscence. I understand.
Which is why I’m going to reprogram your eyes with these photos of Shep at last year’s Heritage.
To catch up on season 4 of “Southern Charm,” click here.
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
