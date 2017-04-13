The many awkward hats of Mayor Bennett

These video excerpts are from a promotional video starring Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett telling of the many events and ‘hats’ that are worn on the island - ranging from festivals, historical sites and a local band. According to Bennett's Facebook page, the video was shot in studio in front of a green screen with a pre-recorded Hilton Head beach scene video superimposed in the background.
