He is the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain, but it’s too early to ask about that

Jim Furyk will try to lead the U.S. to two consecutive victories in its biennial golf competition with Europe.
Furyk has been named captain of the 2018 Ryder Cup team. But with almost 18 months to go before the matches in France, Furyk said it is too early to scout his fellow competitors at tournaments.
“I don’t really care how the guys are playing right now,” he said. “I care how they’re playing a few months leading up to the event. Obviously there’s a point where things start to get significant and important, not much I can do on that.”
The 2010 and 2015 Heritage champion missed last year with injury. His best finish in six starts this year is a tie for 39th at the Genesis Open in February, and Furyk is coming off of a missed cut at the Masters.
With eight top-10 finishes in 17 starts at Harbor Town Golf Links, Furyk is at home at the Heritage this week.
“My goal will be to pick and choose my spots wisely and be patient and not try to force things,” he said. “And kind of crack the seal and get a good tournament under my belt and kind of jump start things.”
Good for Sergio
The praise has been rolling in this week for Sergio Garcia, who won the Masters on Sunday to claim his first major championship at age 37.
“It’s hard to imagine that’s his first victory in a major,” said 46-year-old Jim Furyk, who won the 2003 U.S. Open at age 33. “I think most guys would have the opinion I do, that year, I’m kind of happy to see him (win).
It kind of gets the monkey off his back — he doesn’t have to answer that question anymore, which I know is enjoyable.”
Former World No. 1 Luke Donald also said he was happy for Garcia, Donald’s friend and Ryder Cup teammate. Donald, who hasn’t won a major, said it must have been tough for someone of Garcia’s talent to go so long without a major breakthrough.
“But he obviously is in a great place,” said Donald, who plans to attend Garcia’s upcoming wedding. “He proved to himself that he could do it and showed great resilience on Sunday.”
Aggressive Grace
Defending champion Branden Grace figures he took a different path to the tartan jacket in 2016.
On a tight courses where players talk of carefully plotting their way around, Grace talked of a more direct style of play Wednesday.
“I played the golf course a lot different to most of the other guys,” he said. “I play really aggressive. I like to hit my driver and longer clubs off the tees. It allows me to go into the greens with a lot shorter irons than most.”
Grace earned his first PGA Tour victory with the win at Harbour Town, though he had won internationally. He followed with top-5 finishes at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.
