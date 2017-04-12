The one place where Lindsey Graham’s approval rating is actually not so terrible

The man with the big white baseball cap picked up the golf ball and shot it, basketball-style, from the bunker onto the green.

This after a failing attempt to free the ball from the sand in a more conventional manner on the day’s finishing hole, No. 9 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

As the ball ran toward the hole, its owner, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), climbed out of the bunker and waved to the laughing, applauding crowd at Wednesday’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing Pro-Am. The large white cap sat high atop his head like a stereotypical trucker’s hat. His bright blue shirt merged with almost-knee-length khaki shorts, and his scrunched-up white crew socks melted into well-worn golf shoes that were likely once white themselves.

Graham looked like Your Every Man on the course.

The shortest person in the group that played with towering PGA Tour pro Jason Kokrak.

An Average Joe you might find on any municipal links in the Palmetto State.

Just A Guy in old golf spikes with dirt-stained heels, which might suggest that Graham, like All Of Us, spends some time in the rough and the pine straw and the bunkers.

And, judging by Wednesday’s round, he does.

Yet, according to a 2008 Golf Digest article on Washington’s top-200 golfers, Graham then ranked No. 108, with a 15 handicap.

“A little better now,” he said when asked about the article as he walked from the No. 17 tee — where he’d just hit One Heck Of An Iron Shot to within a few feet of the flag — to the green. He sunk his putt moments later.

“You witnessed something about as rare as Halley’s Comet,” he said to the sparse collection of spectators near the green.

“A birdie.”

More laughs.

Graham added another birdie on the day. “A bunch of pars.” And four pick-ups, like the one he had on No. 9, and like the one he had on No. 1 when he blew a bunker shot over the green and through a throng of spectators.

“That’s as good as it gets for Lindsey Graham,” he said, evaluating his round.

The Good Senator’s golf game might have been ... inconsistent ... but he worked the pro-am crowd like he was on the campaign trail.

As he walked down fairways he shook hands and posed for pictures. After Kokrak bombed a drive from the championship tees down the No. 2 fairway, Graham joked with onlookers near the tee box, telling them: “My shot’s going to be a lot like that.” He even started a faux bet on the box, saying that his drive would carry farther in the air than Kokrak’s, challenging the pro to hit another.

Graham teed up his ball and hit a screamer down the middle — 200 yards in the air, a drive of 239 with the roll.

Kokrak played along and hit another.

You know the result.

Graham knew what would happen, too: more laughs!

The third-least popular senator in the country, according to a recent Morning Consult poll, was, as he would say, “a crowd pleaser.”

As he neared the No. 18 green, a man standing near the roped-off fairway, shouted, “Thank you, Senator Graham.”

Graham replied, “I’m not wasting your money out here playing golf.”

Laughs.

A nearby spectator described Graham as “a man of the people.”

He was working, and it was working.

Only once was there an inkling of that 40 percent disapproval rating the poll cited. It came on the No. 2 green, from the stands. A woman in a pink shirt and navy-blue polka-dot shirt leaned over to her friends and whispered: “How do you have seven years to come up with a healthcare plan and not have that in place?

“That’s boo on Congress,” she continued. “That’s not (President Donald) Trump’s fault.”

Speaking of Trump, Graham said the man is beginning to better understand Washington and appreciate the difficulty of being The Leader of the Free World.

You might remember Graham’s most famous golf shot came after then-candidate Trump gave out the senator’s cellphone number in 2015, which happened right here in the Lowcountry.

When asked about that shot — a video, really, in which, among other things, Graham destroys a cellphone by hitting it with a driver — Graham said, “So when I went to meet President Trump for lunch, he said, ‘What’s your cell phone number?’

“And I said, ‘We’ve tried this before — I’m going to do it one more time.’

“Then he realized (and said), ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, I gave out your number,’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry about that.’

“And I said, ‘No, that was highlight of my presidential campaign — I had five million people look at how I destroyed a cell phone.’

“Then he said, without even a hesitation, ‘You’ve got a pretty good golf swing.’”

Indeed, Graham does — especially when he’s crushing that cellphone in the video.

At Wednesday’s pro-am, though, some of his shots didn’t look that good.

But if his swing was off, his game — and you know Which Game — never was.

Not once.