15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage

Dr. Nelson S. Carswell Jr. of Dublin, Ga., tees off on hole No.1 at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, SC. He was playing in his 49th Pro-Am at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about whose face he envisions when he hits his golf ball during a game of golf on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, during the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on the 'key' to golf and politics following the Pro-Am on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, during the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.