Whose face does Sen. Lindsey Graham see when he hits his golf ball?

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about whose face he envisions when he hits his golf ball during a game of golf on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, during the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.
Sen. Lindsey Graham responds to low poll results

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham responds to a recent poll that showed his approval rating as the lowest for any U.S. senator in their home state on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, during the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

