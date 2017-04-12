His children and their children call him "Golfdaddy"
Dr. Nelson S. Carswell Jr. of Dublin, Ga., tees off on hole No.1 at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, SC. He was playing in his 49th pro-am at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
David LauderdaleStaff video
Professional golfer Jim Herman recounts how Donald J. Trump, now President of the United States, encouraged him in his career in the PGA Tour while he was working at one of Trump's golf courses in New Jersey.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on the 'key' to golf and politics following the ProAm on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, during the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.
PGA Pro Matt Kuchar proposes a comical toast while taping a promotional video on Wed., April 12, 2017 for the 2018 50th anniversary of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.