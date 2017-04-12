‘Kuch’ goes poetic, cheers the RBC Heritage

Cheers!

The 50th anniversary celebration began early for the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Wednesday as Matt Kuchar and others toasted the tournament on film.

PGA Tour Entertainment staff was taping it for the Heritage Classic Foundation. It will be shown next year as the tournament that put a fledgling Sea Pines Resort on the map reaches what was an unlikely milestone when it began.

A steady stream of notables — from Sir Nick Faldo of CBS Sports to Dr. Nelson Carswell Jr., who has played in all 49 Heritage pro-ams — said a few words about the tournament and then proposed a toast for the camera set up by the practice tees.

When it was my turn to hold up a plastic cup with red plaid design, I toasted the tournament for helping our small town feel important, and for forcing us to put our best foot forward.

Kuchar was much more eloquent.

The always-smiling 2014 Heritage champion who answers to the fans’ rumble of “Kuuuuch” and is still flying high from his hole-in-one Sunday at the Masters, held up the cup and said:

“Cheers to 50 years,

“Have some beers,

“Shed no tears,

“Don’t play with your friends’ ears.”

Make a note of this new tournament record: This plaid plastic cup is the only empty cup ever spotted on the Harbour Town Golf Links in 49 editions of the Heritage golf tournament in Sea Pines.