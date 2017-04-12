RBC Heritage

April 12, 2017 9:23 AM

Hungry at Heritage? Here’s your food and drink menus and prices.

Posted by Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

Hungry or thirsty at Heritage? Here are some of the vendors at the tournament:

Hilton Head Firefighters Association Concession Stand

Where: Near the 9th hole

Food

▪  Hot dog, $4

▪  Chili dog, $4.50

▪  BBQ pulled pork sandwich, $6

▪  Italian sausage, $6

▪  Salad (Chef or Caesar), $6.25

▪  Danish, muffin or brownie, $2

▪  Breakfast sandwich, $5

▪  Cookies, chips, candy, $1.50

▪  Apple snack pack, $1.50

▪  Soft pretzel, $3

▪  Kettle corn, $4

Kroger deli sandwiches

▪  Ham & cheese, $6.25

▪  Turkey & cheese, $6.25

▪  Sliced deli chicken, $6.25

▪  Pimento cheese, $4

Drink

▪  Bottled water, $2.50

▪  Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50

▪  Fuze sweet tea, Fuze Half & Half, Powerade, $2.50

▪  Apple juice, orange juice, $2.50

▪  Coffee, $1

▪  Budweiser, Michelob Extra, Michelob Ultra Cactus Lime, Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, $5

▪  Shock Top Belgian White, Landshark, Goose Island IPA, $6

▪  Clos du Bois (Chardonnay or Cabarnet), $6

▪  Ruffino Prosecco Sparkling, $10

▪  Mimosa, $8

▪  Koozie, $3

Wine @ Nine

Where: Near the ninth hole

Meiomi Rose, $10

Meiomi Chardonnay, $8

Simi Sauvignon Blanc, $8

Meiomi Pinot Noir, $8

Simi Cabarnet, $10

Ruffino Prosecco, $10

Mimosa, $8

The Champion Pavilion Bar

Where: To the left of the clubhouse

Food

▪  Caesar salad, $8.50, add chicken for $5.25

▪  Hot or mild chicken wings with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese dip, six for $8.50, 12 for $16

▪  Hot dog, $6.50

▪  Chicken or tuna salad with melon and crackers, $12.75

▪  Grilled chicken breast sandwich, $11.75

▪  BBQ pulled pork sandwich with Southern slaw, $11.75

▪  BBQ plate of pulled and smoked pork with cabbage slaw, baked beans and corn muffin, $12.75

▪  Club wrap (turkey, ham, bacon and provolone in whole wheat tortilla wrap), $12.75

▪  Bag of chips, $2.25

▪  Jumbo chocolate chip cookie, $3.25

Drink

▪  Tito’s cocktails, $11

▪  Resort liquor cocktails, $9

▪  Premium liquor cocktails, $12

▪  Tito’s Bloody Mary, $11

▪  Beer (Michelob Ultra, Landshark, Budweiser, Goose Island, Shock Top), $5 for 12-oz., $7 for 16-oz.

▪  Clos du Bois wine by the glass, $9

▪  Ruffino prosecco, $9

▪  Mimosa, $10

▪  Bottled water, soft drinks, $4

The Heritage Deck Bar

Where: Right outside the clubhouse

▪  Tito’s cocktails, $11

▪  Resort liquor cocktails, $9

▪  Premium liquor cocktails, $12

▪  Tito’s Bloody Mary, $11

▪  Beer (Michelob Ultra, Landshark, Budweiser, Goose Island, Shock Top), $5 for 12-oz., $7 for 16-oz.

▪  Clos du Bois wine by the glass, $9

▪  Ruffino prosecco, $9

▪  Mimosa, $10

▪  Bottled water, soft drinks, $4

Van Landingham Rotary Club

Where: Between holes 8 and 9

Food

Where: Between holes 8 and 9

▪  Hot dog, $4

▪  BBQ pulled pork sandwich, $6

▪  Salad (Chef or Caesar), $6.25

▪  Breakfast sandwich, $5

▪  Cookies, chips, candy, $1.50

▪  Soft pretzel, $3

Kroger deli sandwiches

▪  Ham & cheese, $6.25

▪  Turkey & cheese, $6.25

▪  Sliced deli chicken, $6.25

▪  Pimento cheese, $4

Drink

▪  Bottled water, $2.50

▪  Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50

▪  Fuze sweet tea, Fuze Half & Half, Powerade, $2.50

▪  Apple juice, orange juice, $2.50

▪  Coffee, $1

▪  Budweiser, Michelob Extra, Michelob Ultra Cactus Lime, $5

▪  Shock Top Belgian White, Landshark, Goose Island IPA, $6

▪  Clos du Bois (Chardonnay or Cabarnet), $6

▪  Ruffino Prosecco Sparkling, $8

▪  Mimosa, $6

▪  Koozie, $3

Sea Pines Montessori Academy Concession Stand

Where: Between holes 10 and 16

Food

Where: Between holes 10 and 16

▪  Hot dog, $4

▪  Chili dog or cheese dog, $4.50

▪  BBQ pulled pork sandwich, $6

▪  Cheese pizza slice, $3

▪  Pepperoni pizza slice, $3.50

▪  Salad (Chef or Caesar), $6.25

▪  Danish, muffin or brownie, $2

▪  Breakfast sandwich, $5

▪  Cookies, chips, candy, $1.50

▪  Apple snack pack, $1.50

▪  Soft pretzel, $3

▪  Kettle corn, $4

Kroger deli sandwiches

▪  Ham & cheese, $6.25

▪  Turkey & cheese, $6.25

▪  Sliced deli chicken, $6.25

▪  Pimento cheese, $4

Drink

▪  Bottled water, $2.50

▪  Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50

▪  Fuze sweet tea, Fuze Half & Half, Powerade, $2.50

▪  Apple juice, orange juice, $2.50

▪  Coffee, hot chocolate, $1

▪  Monster Energy, $4

▪  Budweiser, Michelob Extra, Michelob Ultra Cactus Lime, Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, $5

▪  Shock Top Belgian White, Landshark, Goose Island IPA, $6

▪  Clos du Bois (Chardonnay or Cabarnet), $6

▪  Ruffino Prosecco Sparkling, $8

▪  Mimosa, $6

▪  Koozie, $3

Island Rec Concession Stand

Where: At the end of hole 15

Food

Where: At the end of hole 15

▪  Hot dog, $4

▪  Chili dog or cheese dog, $4.50

▪  Chili cheese dog, $5

▪  BBQ dog, $5

▪  BBQ pulled pork sandwich, $6

▪  Salad (Chef or Caesar), $6.25

▪  Cookies, chips, candy, $1.50

▪  Apple snack pack, $1.50

▪  Brownie, $2

▪  Soft pretzel, $3

▪  Soft pretzel with cheese, $3.50

▪  Kettle corn, $4

Kroger deli sandwiches

▪  Ham & cheese, $6.25

▪  Turkey & cheese, $6.25

▪  Sliced deli chicken, $6.25

▪  Pimento cheese, $4

Drink

▪  Bottled water, $2.50

▪  Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50

▪  Fuze sweet tea, Fuze Half & Half, $2.50

▪  Apple juice, orange juice, $2.50

▪  Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, $5

▪  Shock Top Belgian White, Landshark, Goose Island IPA, $6

▪  Clos du Bois (Chardonnay or Cabarnet), $6

▪  Ruffino Prosecco Sparkling, $8

▪  Mimosa, $6

▪  Koozie, $3

Are you running a food stand on tournament grounds that isn’t listed here? Email your menu to kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kids tell their favorite pros how to win the Heritage

Kids tell their favorite pros how to win the Heritage 1:46

Kids tell their favorite pros how to win the Heritage
This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy 0:35

This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy
Check out the new location for the 19th Hole of RBC Heritage 0:47

Check out the new location for the 19th Hole of RBC Heritage

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos