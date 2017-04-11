For defending Heritage champ, momentum changer came day before win

Branden Grace made five birdies on Harbour Town’s front nine during last year’s final round at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Two more on the back nine proved enough to take possession of a tartan jacket.
Ask the defending champion, though, and none of those provided the key to his first PGA Tour victory. That came some 24 hours earlier, with his final Saturday stroke.
Grace’s chip from right of the 18th green trundled into the hole, capping a 2-under-par 69 that left him three shots off Luke Donald’s lead heading to the final day. More than that, though, it gave him momentum.
“That’s one of the shots that really stood out for me,” Grace recalled. “After looking at a bogey, walking away with a birdie is a positive.
“I was still hanging about. A couple back with one day to go is where you want to be.”
The South African still had the bounce in his step when he started his final round. He drained a 13-foot birdie at No. 1, then watched his second shot at the par-5 second hole scoot behind the green. He chipped that one close for another birdie.
After a bogey at No. 4, he rebounded with two more short birdies at the fifth and sixth. Though he added just three more birdies on a blustery afternoon, Donald made none after the turn.
“If the wind blows, you can’t really force things around here,” he said. “You just have to stay patient and if the birdies come to you, you just have to try to take them. And that’s what I did. I stayed really patient, and unlucky for Luke that he made a couple of mistakes coming in.”
The victory lifted him to 11th in the world rankings, eventually cracking the top 10 with top-5 finishes at both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.
Grace also became just the ninth player to win the RBC Heritage in his second try, coming on the heels of a tie for seventh a year earlier. He’s broken par in seven of his eight rounds at Harbour Town, blemished only by last year’s second-round 74.
Though it’s admittedly still a small sample size, Grace’s scoring average of 68.38 is tops for anyone who has made multiple starts at Harbour Town.
“It’s not a bomber’s course, and that’s what I like,” he said. “You really have to work your way around the golf course. I think I did that well (last year). I like hitting a lot of different shots, and this golf course demands you to do that. For me, it’s just a fun golf course to play.”
After a slow start to 2017, Grace could use a little boost in confidence as he returns for his title defense. He owns just one top-10 finish worldwide, that coming in his homeland at the Nedbank Golf Championship in January.
After last week’s share of 27th at the Masters, he’s now slipped to No. 22 in the latest world rankings.
“I think I’m actually playing a lot better than what I’m scoring,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time. Just a couple of mistakes here and there that are costing me at the moment. But golf’s a funny game — you’re one good round away from a great tournament. That’s all I need at the moment.”
Maybe even one clutch shot.
