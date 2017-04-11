Recovered from another injury, Love looking to recover good feelings at Harbour Town

Davis Love III was atop the mountain last year, and then he was tumbling down it.
The 52-year-old captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team to victory in October at Hazeltine National Golf Club in October. He was snowboarding about New Year’s when he fell and broke his collarbone in three places.
Love required surgery, was expected to miss 12 weeks of golf and is making only his second start of the year this week at Harbour Town Golf Links. The five-time Heritage champion turns 53 in two days and is still shaking rust.
But if there is a place Love can ease back into the game, Harbour Town is it.
“I’m just looking to be patient, capture some of those good feelings from around here, good memories,” Love said.
Love is already revered on Hilton Head Island for his dominance of its PGA Tour tournament. Accentuating his stature here was his firm’s complete overhaul of Sea Pines’ Ocean Course, which reopened as Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III in October.
The new layout was striking enough to be deemed a worthy companion to Pete Dye’s bedeviling Sea Pines’ layouts of Harbour Town and Heron Point.
Atlantic Dunes has a different look than Dye’s creations, Love said. He noted the course now has the same seaside feel as the others but might appeal to players looking for a more open and friendly layout.
The grand opening was postponed by the storm, and Love will celebrate instead this week. He is staying at the course and Wednesday will award the winners of a new pro-am event there.
“I would be over there even if they didn’t ask me to come over there,” he said. “I’d be over there checking it out.”
Love will serve as vice captain to Jim Furyk at the Ryder Cup in France in 2018. He will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in New York City in September on the strength of 22 victories, including the 1997 PGA Championship and two wins at the Players Championship.
He once made 26 consecutive appearances on Hilton Head before battling injury. The snowboarding gaffe is the latest malady and followed hip surgery last July.
Following collarbone surgery, Love returned at the Houston Open and made the cut, finishing tied for 61st.
He received encouragement Tuesday from instructor Jack Lumpkin, who walked with Love and fellow Sea Island, Ga., professional Brian Harman during their practice round.
“He said you’re looking fine,” Love said. “Go out and play and have fun.”
