When your grandfather is The King, even lunch is an interview

When your grandfather is The King, even lunch with fellow tour professionals turns to conversation about Arnold Palmer.
Sam Saunders played a practice round with Carl Pettersson and Rod Pampling on Tuesday and fielded questions throughout lunch about his famous grandfather. Palmer died in September after inspiring legions of golf fans as one of the greatest players ever and building a business empire around the game.
Saunders’ playing partners asked about the future of Palmer’s design business and about growing up in Palmer’s family tree. These are questions Sanders has no doubt faced his entire life but have become a daily occurrence since Palmer’s death, with each tour stop along the way honoring his legacy.
The 29-year-old Saunders talked about the efforts of his family to separate him from his grandfather’s legacy early in life. They didn’t want him to feel entitled to anything.
But after Palmer advised Saunders to establish a process for his golf game and to swear by it, the seven-time major champion insisted on being the only voice Saunders consult.
“He’d get very upset if I ever were to go seek out advice from anyone other than him,” Saunders said. “And it wasn’t because he thought that everything he said was right, it was because he knew I wasn’t sticking to my system.”
Division of duty
Webb Simpson’s caddie arrived at Harbour Town on Tuesday, meaning Simpson’s wife won’t have to pull double duty this week.
Paul Tesori, Simpson’s longtime looper, was sidelined with back woes early last week at Augusta National. Though he was back on the bag by the time competition began Thursday, practice rounds were handled by Simpson’s wife Dowd.
“She does some things better than Paul does, and I told him that,” quipped Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open champion and featured speaker at Tuesday’s annual Christian Heritage Breakfast. Dowd even refused her husband’s offer to get a smaller carry bag, rather than lug the huge staff bag.
Dowd typically has her hands full as is, as the family travels with four young children not yet school age. The youngest, a daughter named Mercy, was born last May.
“To be able to pack up all the kids and take them on the road has been such a blessing,” he said. “The kids are getting older, though. The older ones know where we are this week. They know putt-putt is just down the road.”
Hurricane Matthew leaves a mark
More than a dozen trees were replaced on Harbour Town Golf Links following the devastation of Hurricane Matthew in October
Not all of the trees were replaced, and players familiar with Pete Dye’s layout have noticed some changes. But they don’t expect the new canopy to affect play.
Luke Donald said the course appears to be in its best shape, perhaps due to the improved sunlight and airflow. Five-time champion Davis Love III also noted superintendent Jonathan Wright must be enjoying less shade on the heat-friendly bermudagrass.
Love said he heard trees up the right side of the par-5 second hole were gone. When his tee shot found the right rough, he still found he was blocked from a clear shot to the green.
He did notice some stark differences, including missing trees on No. 10.
“I was hoping a few more on (No.) 10 were down,” Love quipped of the par-4 with trees guarding the right side of the green. “... I made one comment out there today: ‘If they cut every tree down, it’d still be a great golf course’ ” because of the strategy still required.
Notable tee times
A group of past champions is among the notable tee times for the first two rounds.
Davis Love III, Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker tee off at 12:40 p.m. Thursday from the first hole and at 8 a.m. Friday on the 10th tee. The trio has won eight tartan jackets, led by the five-time champion Love.
Graeme McDowell, the 2013 champion, will play with Ernie Els and Luke Donald. The group tees off No. 10 at 8:10 a.m. Thursday ant at 12:50 p.m. for Friday’s second round.
Beaufort’s Mark Anderson will go off No. 10 at 8:50 a.m. Thursday and tees off No. 1 at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Two-time Heritage champion and crowd favorite Boo Weekley plays with Jason Kokrak and Brett Stegmaier. The group is off from No. 1 at 8:40 a.m. Thursday and tees off Friday at 1:20 p.m. from No. 10.
Scholarship awarded
Madison Terry, a senior at Wade Hampton High School, was named winner of the second Sir John Scott Memorial Award, given by the Lowcountry’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter to a student best combining academics, athletics and service to others.
Terry plays varsity soccer and volleyball for the Red Devils and scored a perfect 100 percent on her end-of-course exam in honors U.S. history. She’ll attend North Greenville University.
