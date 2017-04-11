RBC Heritage security guard works 12-hour shifts, drinks lots of Red Bull

Her alarm clock chimed shortly before 4 a.m. Monday morning.
She drove an hour and a half from St. Helena’s Island to Sea Pines for her 6:30 a.m. start time.
She worked until 6:30 p.m., drove home, went to sleep and woke up to do it all over again.
This is Dallas Bradley’s schedule as a security guard for the week of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.
The 21-year-old sipped Red Bull Tuesday afternoon, halfway into her 12-hour shift. She sat on a folding chair in the shade, flagging people in and out of a parking lot for $12 an hour, she said.
Bradley, who graduated from Beaufort High in 2013, had never attended Heritage before Coastal Security Association Company hired her. She said she found the job online.
“I don’t know anything about golf,” Bradley said. “I’ve never even seen a game of golf.”
She won’t get more than a glimpse of the game during her seven days on the job. But already on Tuesday, she said she has already noticed the nice cars pulling into parking lots.
“I’m starting to think golf is where it’s at,” she said with a laugh.
She wore a black baseball cap with white capitalized letters “SECURITY” embroidered across the front.
Coastal Security provides security guards with a short-sleeved blue Polo and neon vest. Bradley wore her own black pants.
Bradley said she hates to turn people away, but it’s her job to check tickets. Condo-renters nearby often assume they have unbridled access to the tournament without chalking up the $85 entrance fee. They do not.
She packed her lunch and will eat it on her folding chair while contemplating what to do with her life after Heritage week ends.
Before she landed this gig, she worked as a cashier at retail places, in some bakeries doing food prep and at the McDonalds’ on Buckwalter Parkway — all of which, she said, were hard jobs.
“I’d like to do something like this all summer instead,” she said.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
