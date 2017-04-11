RBC Heritage

April 11, 2017 4:39 PM

Quick guide to RBC Heritage: Parking, fashion, tee times and everything else

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Here’s a quick survivor guide to what you need to know if you go to RBC Heritage this year.

Getting there

RBC Heritage parking has changed again this year, and there are some important things to know when you head to the golf tournament on Hilton Head Island.

Here’s everything you need to know about parking.

  • If you bike…Bicyclists are allowed through the Sea Pines gates with a volunteer pass or golf ticket. Free bike parking will be available at 16 Baynard Park Road near the 13th green of Harbour Town Golf Links. Bike locks are encouraged.
  • If you drive...Free Heritage parking will be available at the Hilton Head schools complex at 70 Wilborn Drive off William Hilton Parkway. Motor coaches will run from the school lot to Harbour Town continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free golf parking will also be offered at Coligny Plaza on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will take spectators to a spot near Harbour Town from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bicycle parking is also available at Coligny.
  • If you want to Uber... During tournament hours, taxis and Uber drivers can pick up and drop off only at Harbour Town Bakery on 140 Lighthouse Road.

What to wear

Here’s a handy-dandy fashion guide.

Official phone rules

Here’s the official “mobile device policy” for this week’s RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Who’s playing . . .

Here’s the latest on the big players at this year’s RBC Heritage

. . . and when they tee off

Here are the tee times.

When to go for what you want

Here’s the official schedule of events

Where to find our stories, photos and videos about RBC Heritage

It’s all in one place. Click here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy

This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy 0:35

This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy
Check out the new location for the 19th Hole of RBC Heritage 0:47

Check out the new location for the 19th Hole of RBC Heritage
Arnold Palmer honored by grandson during RBC Heritage opening ceremony 0:37

Arnold Palmer honored by grandson during RBC Heritage opening ceremony

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos