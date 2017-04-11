Quick guide to RBC Heritage: Parking, fashion, tee times and everything else

Here’s a quick survivor guide to what you need to know if you go to RBC Heritage this year.
Getting there
RBC Heritage parking has changed again this year, and there are some important things to know when you head to the golf tournament on Hilton Head Island.
Here’s everything you need to know about parking.
- If you bike…Bicyclists are allowed through the Sea Pines gates with a volunteer pass or golf ticket. Free bike parking will be available at 16 Baynard Park Road near the 13th green of Harbour Town Golf Links. Bike locks are encouraged.
- If you drive...Free Heritage parking will be available at the Hilton Head schools complex at 70 Wilborn Drive off William Hilton Parkway. Motor coaches will run from the school lot to Harbour Town continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free golf parking will also be offered at Coligny Plaza on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will take spectators to a spot near Harbour Town from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bicycle parking is also available at Coligny.
- If you want to Uber... During tournament hours, taxis and Uber drivers can pick up and drop off only at Harbour Town Bakery on 140 Lighthouse Road.
What to wear
Here’s a handy-dandy fashion guide.
Official phone rules
Here’s the official “mobile device policy” for this week’s RBC Heritage golf tournament.
Who’s playing . . .
Here’s the latest on the big players at this year’s RBC Heritage
. . . and when they tee off
When to go for what you want
Here’s the official schedule of events
Comments