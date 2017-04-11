‘I’m not a wine guy’: Volunteer firefighters manning RBC Heritage’s new wine bar

The volunteer firefighters manning the RBC Heritage golf tourament’s new wine bar are not sommeliers.
“Oh, I’m not a wine guy,” one said to a customer Tuesday morning.
“What’s prosecco?” another asked.
But the firefighters are willing to give it a try this week. In addition to running the concession stand near the ninth hole, the Hilton Head Firefighters Association is also tasked with manning “Wine at Nine,” a new wine bar that offers a wider selection of vino to tournament spectators.
Heritage Classic Foundation officials were “looking for a way to liven up the area for spectators,” said Kyle Ramsey, a Hilton Head firefighter and paramedic. “They wanted to class it up a bit.”
Wine barrels serve as makeshift cocktail tables.
The organization’s concession stand, situated near the clubhouse, offers beer, mimosas and two types of wine. The wine bar expanded the selection to five types of wine, mimosa and prosecco.
Glasses are $8 or $10.
On Monday, the wine bar brought in $600 in sales. Add in the concession stand’s sales and the group had about $4,000 in sales on the first day.
That’s a significant increase from past tournament Mondays, which brought in around $2,500, Ramsey said.
By the end of the week, the nonprofit organization typically raises almost $40,000 during the week of the tournament.
All proceeds go to charities that include, among others, the National Alliance for Mental Illness, the local chapter of the American Red Cross and Operation R&R, Ramsey said.
Shane Marstiller, another firefighter, is scheduled to play music near the wine bar Saturday evening.
“Some win-ertainement,” Ramsey said.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
