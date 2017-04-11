Blind golfer brings 7 handicap to RBC Heritage pro-am

Tom Marks can hit a golf ball a long way, but he can’t see where it goes.
He is legally blind, a 37-year-old father of two little girls who has a rare genetic disease called Stargardts.
Yet he will bring a 7 handicap into the Wednesday pro-am during the 49th running of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. That’s the lowest handicap in the world in his sight category in the International Blind Golf Association.
There is no cure for the his fast-moving form of juvenile macular degeneration. It leads to central blindness.
Life can be frustrating. He gave up driving five years ago. He’s between jobs, after working in management for three of the top country clubs in America.
But with golf, he has found a way to stay in the game.
“I’ve been very lucky,” Marks said. “My family is with me. And I was so happy to find an avenue of competition with golf.”
He’s flying down from Danville, Pa., to play the Atlantic Dunes course with his father by his side.
That’s how golf works for the blind. The players have a “coach” who can tell them where the ball went, what lies in front of them, and how far it is to the hole. Coaches can help with club selection and alignment. Other than that, the rules are virtually the same except that blind golfers can ground their club in a hazard.
The sight classifications go from those with no vision to those with little usable vision and to the classification Marks is in: “better usable vision.”
Marks has been playing in tournaments around the nation, and even the globe. He’s won the last two U.S. Blind Golf Association stroke play championships. He’s been invited to play this July in the Vision Cup, a Ryder Cup format pitting Team North America vs. Team Rest of the World.
But he got here in an uncanny way.
Arnold Palmer
His father, 74-year-old attorney Bob Marks Sr. of Danville, has visited Hilton Head a lot and had a couple of pin flags from the Harbour Town Golf Links and RBC. He got them signed by Arnold Palmer, working through a Palmer relative he knows.
“They’re signed by ‘the King,’ and I thought with the 50th anniversary of the Heritage coming up and how important Arnold Palmer was to the tournament that they might want these flags,” Bob Marks said.
He ran into Tom Reilley, who heads the pro-ams for the Heritage Classic Foundation, and offered the flags. Bob Marks said the pro-am committee was tickled to get them and invited his son to play on Wednesday.
Both father and son are competitive, and working together can add to the stress of golf. Tom Marks said that’s why he was taught to play golf as a child by his mother, Gerry.
Now both mother and father can serve as his coach. Bob Marks was once a 2-handicapper but says his game “is in hospice” with a bad shoulder, a new left knee, left hip, right hip and a bad right knee. “Football injuries,” he said. He was captain and quarterback of the football team at Bucknell University, and has Bucknell friends on the island in Brad Tufts and John Rodgers.
Tom Marks was a golf standout as a freshman at Bucknell. He graduated from Penn State.
Then the world started getting blurry.
‘Invaluable’
He goes to Bible study with his wife, Heather, a florist who knew what she was getting into when they married seven years ago, even if they did not know the speed of what was to come.
He has a special notebook with bold lines, and he takes notes with big, black Sharpie pens, hoping he can read it later. He sits directly in front of a 70-inch television.
And a couple of years ago he got a pair of $15,000 electronic glasses made by eSight that can turn his vision into 20/25. USA Today did a story about him using them to see golfers for the first time in years when he got a special invitation to his favorite event, the Masters.
You can’t use the glasses to play golf, but they have been great for something more important.
“My older daughter dances and where these glasses are great for me is that I can sit on the front row of a recital and know which one she is,” he said.
“I can see the expressions on her face and see her smile, and I can see how much she loves it, and that is invaluable.”
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
Comments