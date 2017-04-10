Step into our world at RBC Heritage

In a way, they’re worlds apart.
In another way, they march through life in lock step — on this day at the head of the parade opening the 49th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
One is Arjun Puri, of New Delhi, India, a bright-eyed 18-year-old with a world of hope spread before him. On Monday, he was the standard-bearer for parade chairman Courtland Babcock II of Hilton Head Island, whose volunteer work at the PGA Tour event spices his later years in life.
As bagpipers screeched and dignitaries in red and plaid fell in behind, the two briefly compared notes.
Puri is an accomplished junior golfer, a second-year student of the International Junior Golf Academy in Bluffton and a senior at Heritage Academy on Hilton Head. Last year, he was the last South Carolinian standing in the U.S. Junior Amateur.
This week, he’ll be among fellow IJGA students from Japan, China, Mexico, France, India, America and other nations to serve as standard bearers for the touring pros.
Puri’s dream is to one day be one of them.
That hope is what brought this U-turn in his life, landing him in the quiet Lowcountry from New Delhi, population 23 million, where his mother is in marketing and his father owns a business. But there, he didn’t get a lot of chances to play great courses, and pursue his dream.
“Leaving home, you have an incentive to work hard,” he said in perfect English. “You know that you should not be fooling around. But I wouldn’t say there is any extra pressure on me.”
He said he will be playing NCAA Division 1 golf next year at Columbia University in New York City. He’ll be studying economics.
Babcock is a “red coat,” one of the tournament volunteer leaders now in his 21st year. Someone forgot to bring the royal and ancient staff he was supposed to carry as parade chairman.
Babcock was a lawyer in Toms River, N.J., when a dreadful accident caused him to head to an island he loved much sooner than anticipated. He was a pedestrian hit by a truck, resulting in nine operations and two neurological diseases. He wears one black glove to protect an injured and sensitive hand. The worst of it is that he is left in constant, chronic pain.
“It’s OK,” he said after the opening ceremony on a windless and warm morning on the shores of Calibogue Sound.
“I guess, in a sense, this was meant to be my home,” he said.
He and his wife Janet, a former hospital administrator who now has a “jobette” with Saks Off 5th in Bluffton, got bitten by the island in the mid-1970s, bought a second home here in 1983 and moved full-time to Long Cove Club in 1995.
They feel blessed that their two children, and grandchildren, followed them: son Courtland III living in Moss Creek and daughter Stephanie living in Savannah.
This week, Babcock is in charge of traffic management, a no-glamour job involving the buses hauling patrons to and from the tournament from off-site, and all the parking lots within Sea Pines.
He said he was drawn to Hilton Head for its history, which he said is an international story of diversity.
“I honestly felt we have better race relations here than in other places we’ve lived,” he said.
And, like the rising golf star walking beside him, Babcock’s personal history includes a time that America was the great beacon of hope. As a child, he loved hearing stories of turn-of-the-century New York City from his grandfather, who migrated from Ireland and married an immigrant from Poland.
For him, the parade was another step in that direction.
“Regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or whatever, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We can all be prideful in what we share here.”
