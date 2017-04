0:46 2017 edition of the RBC Heritage parade leaves Harbour Town Pause

0:17 The 2017 RBC Heritage is officially under way!

0:56 Will Harbour Town be ready for the Heritage?

1:24 A glimpse at the gorgeous weather we'll have this week

1:04 Only thing missing …a full-size tennis court

1:18 The story behind the Heritage Plaid jackets

1:13 Floating and submerged debris frequently seen in area waters since Hurricane Matthew

1:03 5 times natural disasters changed sports' history

1:05 What does the vice president of Boeing think about golf?