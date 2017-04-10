Garage sale goers, your next great treasure could be a Heritage jacket

Simon Fraser, nephew of Sea Pines founder Charles Fraser and a Heritage jacket owner for 28 years, says he knows most of the people who possess the plaid coat.

So he recalled being baffled when he spotted a college-aged student sporting the tournament’s tartan jacket about four tournaments ago.

He asked the student — one of his son’s friends — if he could take a look at it.

A real Heritage jacket has its owner’s name stitched into the lining of the back collar, he explained.

Sure enough, a name he recognized was stitched inside, though he declined to share it with The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, saying only that the original owner is deceased.

“Where’d you find this jacket?” he asked the young man.

It had been retrieved from a donation bin of some sort — a bargain box, a church clothing drive — Fraser said, adding he couldn’t remember the particular explanation his son’s friend offered.

But he said the college student graciously gave the jacket back to the Heritage Classic Foundation without being asked.

“He didn’t realize how big of a deal it was,” Fraser said.

The coat is now in storage at the foundation’s offices, he said.