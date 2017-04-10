RBC Heritage

April 10, 2017 10:26 AM

It’s opening day at the RBC Heritage. And here’s how folks are celebrating.

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

The Masters golf tournament is over and the green jacket has been presented. So you know what that means? It’s time to go plaid as part of the 2017 RBC Heritage on Hilton Head.

From excited fans to volunteers to officials, here’s what folks have been sharing on social media on opening day. Check back for updates later today.

Want to share your photos and with us? Post them to our Facebook page, tweet them to us or email newsroom@islandpacket.com.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Related content

RBC Heritage

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

2017 edition of the RBC Heritage parade leaves Harbour Town

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos