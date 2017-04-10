Meet 4 PGA Tour golfers at Bluffton store for autographs and free stuff

Golf fans can geek out this week at the PGA TOUR Superstore in Bluffton ahead of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing tournament, which starts Thursday.
PGA TOUR players Jason Dufner, Aaron Baddeley, Daniel Summerhays and Bryson DeChambeau will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs. The store will also offer putting contests and interactive games during the events.
▪ Dufner will be at the store from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 10. The first 200 guests will receive a free Vineyard Vines T-shirt, and light refreshments will be served
▪ Baddeley and Summerhays will be at the store from 6 to 7 p.m. April 11.
▪ DeChambeau will be at the store from 5 to 6 p.m. April 12. A swag bag will be given to the first 100 guests.
The PGA TOUR Superstore is at Burnt Church Road and U.S. 278 in the new shopping plaza that is still under construction.
