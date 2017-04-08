The time a PGA Tour golfer’s golden locks landed on our front page with a haircut ad

If you’ve watched the Masters this week, you might not have recognized the clean-cut guy on the leaderboard as the same golfer whose flowing mane made for unintentional tabloid-style comedy on Hilton Head a few years ago.
Charley Hoffman, who shared the lead entering Saturday’s third round of the Masters, didn’t always have short hair. Four years ago, a photo of Hoffman enjoying a two-shot lead entering the final round of the 2013 RBC Heritage graced the cover of the special wrap enveloping our Sunday paper.
His blonde, shoulder-length hair flowed from his black Titleist cap and waved in the wind as he watched a tee shot. The Packet headline proclaimed, “GOOD HAIR DAY; Charley Hoffman and his locks are looking golden at Harbour Town.”
The design and headline were the genius of former assistant sports editor Mike Bragg, who has since become more famous for being name-dropped by then-president Barack Obama.
But Bragg couldn’t take credit for the timely sticker advertisement sold for the section in advance. You know, the one where Great Clips advertised any haircut for $6.99.
The coincidence garnered an amused tweet from the PGA Tour’s media account and at least one of Hoffman’s pro golfer colleagues.
No word on whether the budget salon convinced Hoffman to change his look, but the golden locks were gone later that year. Fortunately, they are enshrined forever in our archives.
#tbt to this Heritage wrap with Charley Hoffman and an epic @GreatClips ad @stacymhoffman pic.twitter.com/dxIXSvGQvu— Stephen Fastenau (@IPBG_Stephen) March 12, 2015
Is the @Islandpacket trying to give Charley Hoffman a hint with advertising in right corner? #pgatour #RBC_Heritage pic.twitter.com/Z62OfqQKGK— PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) April 21, 2013
Newspaper in Hilton head this morning. Amazing!#seagull #kaaa kaaa pic.twitter.com/EUbycJbkHp— Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) April 21, 2013
