Anticipation for RBC Heritage hits home with ex-Zurich Classic chief

Hurricane Matthew just happened to sideswipe the coastal Florida town where John Subers now lives. Even so, it never registered to him just how much damage the storm had inflicted on Hilton Head Island.
“It damaged us for a day or two, but I had no idea it affected you guys in Hilton Head so drastically,” Subers said. “I guess if you’re not there living it ...”
Subers would know, and certainly sympathizes. As tournament director of the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic in the years after Hurricane Katrina, he knows firsthand how an event can tell the world – and the local populace, too – that each day gets a little better.
“It’s a big, big deal for your community to get back to normal,” said Subers, now a regional director for the Florida Hospital System, living south of Jacksonville.
The 2006 Zurich Classic was the first major sporting event in New Orleans after Katrina unleashed its chaos, leaving more than 1,800 people dead in two states and thousands more fleeing a city with large parts left in shambles.
Subers was at the Deutsche Bank Championship outside Boston when Katrina took aim at New Orleans. Each update was only more foreboding.
And in the weeks that followed, he couldn’t help but wonder about whether the business community would be in position to support an event in eight months.
“Zero commerce was going on, because nobody worked for weeks,” Subers said. “It was unbelievable. But that was our world in New Orleans.”
As happened here after Hurricane Matthew, there was initial concern the event wouldn’t be in position to take its next turn on the schedule. The tournament did have to change venues, leaving the TPC Louisiana for a one-year return to English Turn Golf & Country Club.
But if businesses needed time to get back on their feet, Subers couldn’t help but be buoyed by the response he got from individuals – his volunteers.
Subers began contacting his 2005 volunteer force soon after the hurricane – not only to see if they were OK, but if they were even still around. He wound up with a volunteer force approaching 1,000.
“We wanted to make sure we lived up to the great story that was going to be told,” Subers recalled. “It was happenstance that we were the first, but we wanted to show the world we were a wonderful community to visit again.”
Players helped, too, as several changed their schedules to include Zurich that year. Several donated a portion of their winnings back to hurricane relief.
“Regardless if they played that year or not,” Subers said, “every one of them showed interest. Schedules are schedules, and they can’t play everywhere all the time. But everybody was very aware and interested with regard to the success of the event, which was touching.”
And despite Subers’ initial concerns, the tournament didn’t suffer in either attendance or charitable giving.
“It certainly was a huge sense of relief and satisfaction,” he said. “Everybody worked so hard to get this thing in. That’s really every tournament, every week. But there was an extra pride in saying we did it.”
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
SPORTING EVENTS AFFECTED BY NATURAL DISASTERS
1989 World Series: Minutes before Game 3 was to start between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants, an earthquake rumbled through the Bay Area. Although damage at Candlestick Park was minimal, the quake measured 6.9 on the Richter scale, destroyed bridges and left more than 60 dead. Game 3 was played 10 days later, with Oakland winning 13-7 for a 3-0 Series lead. The Athletics completed the sweep the next night.
2003 NFL wildfires: An October game between the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins was moved to Arizona State University when three fast-moving wildfires threatened different parts of San Diego. Fires burned more than 850 homes, killing 13 people; and skies above the city were choked with smoke and ash. More than 73,000 free tickets were distributed to fans who saw the Dolphins claim a 26-10 victory.
2006 Zurich Classic: Eight months after Hurricane Katrina destroyed significant parts of New Orleans and left 1,836 dead across two states, the city's PGA Tour stop became the first major sporting event to return to the area. Damage at the TPC Louisiana forced a move back to its old home at English Turn Golf & Country Club, where the field drew four of the world's top 10 players. Chris Couch won, two days after barely surviving the 36-hole cut.
2009 Viking Classic: Mississippi's annual PGA Tour stop was canceled after Annandale Golf Club was deemed unplayable after storms dumped more than 20 inches of rain in a span of six weeks. It was the first PGA Tour event to get completely rained out since 1991. Four years earlier, the event had been pushed from its usual October date into November by Hurricane Katrina.
2016 Greenbrier Classic: Record rainfall and flooding not only made the Old White TPC unplayable, but damaged parts of West Virginia’s historic Greenbrier Resort. The third-deadliest flood in the state's history took 15 lives, and the 710-room resort wound up being used to house more than 700 displaced flood victims. The 2017 edition is scheduled to be played July 6-9.
Comments