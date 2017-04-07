‘History’ or ‘embarrassment,’ keep your eyes out for this as you head to the RBC Heritage

Don’t be shocked if you spot the Confederate flag on your way to this year’s RBC Heritage on Hilton Head.
The S.C. Secessionist Party plans to showcase the flag outside the Sea Pines gate on sidewalks for incoming traffic. Their goal? To draw attention to their mission of having the flag removed from the Statehouse in 2015 be displayed in the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum in Columbia.
News of the plans drew strong opinions from many of our readers. Here’s a sample of what they had to say.
