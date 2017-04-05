For Arnie: A moment of silence, then a loud boom

Arnold Palmer, the first man to win at Harbour Town Golf Links, will be remembered with a moment of silence and an extra cannon shot when the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing conducts its traditional opening ceremony Monday.
The traditional tee-off to Heritage Week also will have a new starting time of 10 a.m., with the parade taking its customary route from the Liberty Oak and ending with a march up Harbour Town’s 18th fairway.
Branden Grace will strike the defending champion’s traditional tee shot into Calibogue Sound, accompanied by the boom of a nearby cannon. This year, though, there will be an additional cannon shot in Palmer’s memory.
Palmer was the inaugural Heritage winner in 1969, on a Harbour Town layout so new that architect Pete Dye was still doing final touchups ahead of the opening round’s first groups. His victory is credited as the critical final element that brought publicity to Hilton Head Island.
Palmer passed away last September, days after turning 87. His grandson, PGA Tour pro Sam Saunders, will attend Monday’s ceremony.
In keeping with paying respects, the ceremony also will honor the Lowcountry’s first responders for their service when Hurricane Matthew slammed the area last October.
Spectators are invited to watch the ceremony from bleachers and skyboxes alongside the 18th green, but must have a tournament ticket.
Daily tickets, priced at $85, remain on sale along with weeklong badges and a selection of clubhouse packages. Purchases can be make online through RBCHeritage.com or at the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce main office.
Starting Saturday, tickets and badges may be purchased only in person at Harbour Town.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments