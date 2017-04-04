RBC Heritage

April 4, 2017 12:35 PM

Here’s one way to win two free RBC Heritage Clubhouse Badges

Posted by Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will kick-off RBC Heritage and celebrate National Tartan Day with a Plaid ParTee from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 6 at the Rooftop Bar at Poseidon on Hilton Head Island.

Those who RSVP to the event on the chamber website will have the chance to win a pair of clubhouse badges to RBC Heritage. Tickets are $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-chamber members. Both tickets are $5 more at the door.

Guests can wear their plaid and play in Wii contests for prizes. The price of the tickets includes drinks, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment.

