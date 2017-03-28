RBC Heritage

Chamber of Commerce celebrates National Tartan Day with Plaid ParTee

It’s time to pull out your plaid shirt or maybe event that kilt in the back of your closet.

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will kick off RBC Heritage with a Plaid ParTee on National Tartan Day on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.

Guests can don plaid, enjoy complimentary drinks by Tito’s Vodka and Sea Glass Wines, hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment and see models from Chamber Fashion Week from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 6 at the Rooftop Bar at Poseidon in the Shelter Cove Towne Center.

The event costs $10 for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers.

