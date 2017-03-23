RBC Heritage adds 2 more former champs in Brian Gay, Glen Day

Brian Gay, whose 10-shot romp around Harbour Town in 2009 remains a tournament record, and Savannah native Brian Harman are among the newest additions to the lineup for next month’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
Former FedExCup champion Billy Horschel also is set for the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Harbour Town Golf Links, along with Russell Henley and 1999 Heritage champion Glen Day.
They join a list of more than 40 confirmed participants that includes two-time RBC Heritage champion Jim Furyk — now also U.S. Ryder Cup captain — along with Masters titleholder Danny Willett, former world No. 1s Luke Donald and Martin Kaymer and Hall of Famer Ernie Els.
The 49th Heritage Week begins April 10 with the traditional opening ceremony fronting Calibogue Sound, with competition to begin three days later.
Daily tickets and weeklong badges for next month’s event can be purchased online at RBCHeritage.com or by calling the tournament office at 843-671-2448.
Gay will make his 17th start at Harbour Town, missing only once as he sat out the entire 2015 season following two thumb surgeries. His 2009 triumph was the first of two PGA Tour victories that year, firing a 7-under-par 64 on the final day to pull away from the field.
Gay’s total of 20-under 264 that week also remains an RBC Heritage record.
Horschel continues to seek his first PGA Tour victory since capturing the 2014 FedExCup with one of the best closing stretches of any season. He finished second at the Deutsche Bank Championship, followed by wins at the BMW Championship and Tour Championship.
The Florida native has three top-10 finishes this season, including a tie for second at the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga.
Harman will make his eighth start at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Harbour Town, a connection that dates back to an exemption he received in 2004 after being named Rolex Junior Player of the Year by the AJGA. He also won the Players Amateur in 2005.
Henley, a former teammate of Harman’s at Georgia, will tee it up in his fifth RBC Heritage. He owns two PGA Tour wins, including the 2013 Sony Open in his first PGA Tour start.
Day is set for his 23rd start at Harbour Town, moving into the tournament’s top 10 in all-time appearances. He defeated Payne Stewart and Jeff Sluman to win the 1999 edition.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Announced RBC Heritage commitments
Mark Anderson, Aaron Baddeley, Paul Casey, K.J. Choi, Stewart Cink, Glen Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Graeme DeLaet, Luke Donald, Jason Dufner, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Brian Gay, Lucas Glover, Branden Grace, Bill Haas, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tyrell Hatton, David Hearn, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, a-Cheng Jin, Martin Kaymer, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Shane Lowry, Ben Martin, Graeme McDowell, William McGirt, Carl Pettersson, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson, Vijay Singh, Brandt Snedeker, Nick Taylor, Camilo Villegas, Boo Weekley, Danny Willett.
a-denotes amateur
