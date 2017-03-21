Whale Branch, May River celebrate their 1st Heritage Scholars

Just being part of the next class of Heritage Classic Foundation Scholars is honor in itself, but selection comes with a little extra acclaim for Thomas Felver and Jurnee Jones.
Felver, a senior at Whale Branch Early College High School, and May River’s Jones became trailblazers — the first from their schools to join the Scholars’ roster.
“It’s really cool to be able to establish something,” Felver said following Tuesday’s annual scholar luncheon at the Sonesta Resort. “Hopefully we’ll have other people follow in my footsteps and do the same thing.”
With the addition of Whale Branch and first-year May River, every Beaufort County high school now has celebrated a Heritage Scholar at some point.
“Everything at May River is a first, and we always say tradition starts today,” Jones said. “So hopefully this will start a long tradition of Heritage scholarship recipients for May River. I’m really proud to bring this back to my school.”
Eight scholars in all were honored Tuesday, including two apiece from Beaufort High, Hilton Head Island High and Hilton Head Prep.
Jones, Felver and Beaufort High’s Akasha Nelson were selected for enhanced scholarships, honoring two previous Scholar Committee chairmen and a new Tartan Club Award. Those carry a $22,000 annual stipend, with the others set at $18,000.
Winners of the standard awards were Beaufort High’s Sophia Bursch, Hilton Head Island’s Madeline Prince and Arianna Serpe and Hilton Head Prep’s Charlotte Ruhlin and Catherine Sheehan.
They bring the total to 312 Heritage Scholars since the program’s inception, with more than $3.9 million awarded in scholarships. Next fall, a total of 31 Beaufort County collegians will be pursuing their degrees.
“There’s a lot of colleges that I may not be able to afford, and this will help me out,” said Nelson, who received the enhanced award named after former chairman John Zimmerman. She already has been accepted to Clemson and the University of Florida but is waiting to hear from Vanderbilt.
Likewise, Felver is waiting to hear from his top choice, but Harvard won’t send out its acceptance letters for another 10 days. He has Clemson as a backup, with plans to eventually go to medical school and specialize in sports medicine. He was given the scholarship named after Mike Malanick.
Jones is set for Wofford College, where she plans a double major in economics and government. The Tartan Club Award winner wants to become a political campaign consultant.
The scholarship program is open to all Beaufort County high school students. The foundation also funds four $2,500 annual scholarships to USC Beaufort and two $1,500 scholarships to the Technical College of the Lowcountry.
