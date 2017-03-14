Bryson DeChambeau, Mark Anderson headline 4 RBC Heritage exemptions

Bryson DeChambeau, who made last year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing his professional debut and walked away with fourth-place money, gets a return engagement at Harbour Town next month as one of four sponsor exemptions announced Monday.
DeChambeau, only the fifth man to win the U.S. Amateur and NCAA individual title in the same year (2015), also was low amateur at last year’s Masters and parlayed that form into his first start for a paycheck.
Beaufort’s own Mark Anderson also is set for his sixth start in his local event after receiving a berth into the field, joined by four-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas and reigning Players Amateur champion Cheng Jin.
They join a lineup that includes two-time RBC Heritage champion Jim Furyk, defending champ Branden Grace, Masters titleholder Danny Willett, Hall of Famer Ernie Els and former major champions Graeme McDowell, Jason Dufner and Webb Simpson.
The 49th RBC Heritage will be played April 13-16, as Hilton Head Island celebrates the tour’s first return since Hurricane Matthew pounded the area last October. Heritage Week begins April 10 with the traditional opening ceremony alongside Calibogue Sound.
DeChambeau, who majored in physics at SMU, is known as the “Mad Scientist” for his unconventional approach to the game. All of his clubs are the same length, which allows for the same setup and swing whether he’s hitting driver or wedge.
He also played four events with a “side-saddle” putting stroke, in which he stood alongside his ball facing the hole and swung his putter back-to-front. He wound up abandoning it — at least temporarily — when the U.S. Golf Association took issue with the putter he was using.
“I love putting that way,” DeChambeau told reporters at last week’s Valspar Championship in Florida. “Unfortunately, there was too much change in a short period of time that I couldn’t get used to some of the things that the USGA wanted me to accomplish.”
After opening 67-70 at the Valspar, DeChambeau struggled on the weekend and slipped to a share of 27th.
Anderson will return to Harbour Town just a few weeks after recording a hole-in-one at the RBC Heritage media day. He played the Junior Heritage as a youth, won the 2008 Players Amateur and regained his PGA Tour card with a runner-up finish in last year’s Web.com Tour regular season finale in Portland, Ore.
Jin, a freshman at the University of Southern California, already had played the Masters and won a professional event before capturing the Players Amateur crown last summer at Berkleley Hall. His victory at the 2014 Nine Dragons Open made him the first amateur to win a PGA Tour China event.
Villegas will make his 11th start at Harbour Town, where a tie for fifth in 2010 tops his lost of three top-10 finishes. His last victory came at the 2014 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
Daily tickets and weeklong badges for next month’s event can be purchased online at RBCHeritage.com or by calling the tournament office at 843-671-2448.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments