Former U.S. Open champion to address 21st Christian Heritage Breakfast

Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson will be the guest speaker at the 21st annual Christian Heritage Breakfast, set for April 11 at the Sonesta Resort.
Simpson rose above the 2012 U.S. Open pack on a topsy-turvy Sunday at Olympic Club, never holding the lead until safely in the clubhouse after his closing 68. Jim Furyk, Graeme McDowell and Ernie Els all had chances down the stretch but stumbled over the final three holes. The former Wake Forest standout owns four PGA Tour wins in all, nearly adding a fifth last month in Phoenix before losing a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama.
Previous speakers at the breakfast have included Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer and former major winners Tom Lehman, Steve Jones, Stewart Cink, Larry Mize and Lee Janzen.
The event, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The College Ethics Symposium, also hands out the Sir John Scott Scholarship. Named after the breakfast’s founder, the award is given to an area high school senior for assistance with college tuition. Kayla Hasty of Ridgeland-Hardeeville High was last year’s inaugural winner.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at ChristianHeritageBreakfast.com. For additional information, call Mike Brock at 843-290-3744.
Comments