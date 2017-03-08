Protests during the Heritage tournament: A long history with few immediate successes

Capitalizing on the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing tournament’s popularity to draw attention to an issue is a tactic that has been used before by labor and civil rights groups, though their efforts were not sweeping successes.
A group announced plans last week to set up pickets at this year’s nationally televised tournament to protest Town of Hilton Head Island policies affecting Naitive Islanders.
In the early 1990s, a state workers’ rights group picketed during the tournament to demand better pay for hotel workers, yet low pay in the island’s hospitality industry remains a pressing issue largely unaddressed.
And in 2001 and 2002, the NAACP used the week of the tournament as its stage to encourage removal of the Confederate flag from the statehouse grounds in Columbia. It wasn’t until 2015 that the flag came down.
Now, 15 years after the last Heritage protest, a group announced its intention to use the island’s signature event as a stage to raise national awareness of the formerly enslaved West African Gullah-Geechee people.
“(The Heritage) is the biggest avenue we have to bring awareness to the Gullah history,” said Taiwan Scott, president of the Hilton Head Island chapter of the National Action Network. “Do these golfers and tourists even know there’s a Gullah cemetery (in Sea Pines). My family is buried there.”
Scott said details of the protest plans — such as whether the group will picket inside Sea Pines or how large the group will be — are unknown at this time.
Two phone calls to Sea Pines Resort president Steve Birdwell on Tuesday were not returned.
“Obviously, we don’t want any disruption to the golf tournament, but they have the right under the law to protest,” Simon Fraser, chairman of the Heritage Classic Foundation, said Tuesday. “We don’t take positions. We’re not a political entity.”
Scott emphasized the group’s goal is not to disrupt the tournament, but to call attention to what he says are unfair town policies.
At its first public meeting last weekend, chapter founder Theresa White explained how town policies and laws limit business opportunities on Native Islander-owned parcels and restrict subdividing property among ancestors.
The town of Hilton Head has long sought to achieve balance in zoning laws, town manager Steve Riley said Tuesday.
The town’s land maintenance ordinance was re-written in 2014 to provide more flexibility, he said.
A zone on the north end of the island, where many Native Islanders reside, allows owners of five or more acres to develop eight units per acre instead of four, said town land management ordinance official Teri Lewis.
Still, nothing in the LMO specifically addresses Native Islanders, she said.
As for the group’s complaint about being unable to sell arts, crafts and food along the road, Riley said there is a permitting process businesses must follow to do so.
Past protests
Past protests during Heritage sought similar goals of educating the rich, wealthy and primarily white tournament spectators of economic and racial injustices.
In 1993, the Carolina Alliance for Fair Employment chose to protest the week of Heritage because of the presence of national media, according to an April 16 issue of The Island Packet.
The Greenville-based workers’ rights group protested what it said were unfair employment practices at island hotels. The group singled out the Hyatt Regency Hilton Head for its practice of imposing a 17 percent “service charge” on banquet guests, but not passing the money on to banquet workers, according to the article.
The protesters picketed near Sea Pines Circle and Shelter Cove with signs that read, “Banquet service charge is a ripoff” and “Hotel greed hurts workers.”
Charles Taylor, then-state coordinator for the group, told The Island Packet that the protest got a good response.
“A lot of honks and thumbs up,” he told the newspaper then.
The group capitalized on the Heritage’s publicity again in 1994 to protest hotel banquet workers’ pay.
But instead of picketing on William Hilton Parkway, the group moved into Sea Pines where two picketers handed out small cards to spectators near the 16th green of the Harbour Town Golf Links.
“This practice (of banquet pay) is misleading to customers and unfair to workers,” the cards read.
One of the group’s representatives, Doris Grant, told The Island Packet that many tournament spectators refused to accept the cards. Others took them, glanced at it and then put it away.
But Grant also said the lack of reaction didn’t discourage protestors.
“Our goal here isn’t to cause a big scene or cause any trouble,” she said. “We just want to educate people.”
Confederate flag removal
In 2001, the South Carolina chapter of the NAACP used the week of the event —then called WorldCom Classic - the Heritage of Golf — to draw media attention to its effort to get the Confederate flag removed from statehouse grounds.
Prior to the protest, then Heritage Classic Foundation secretary John Curry told The Island Packet he didn’t know what kind of impact the NAACP's action would have on the golf tournament, but he doubted it would be significant.
The group sponsored three days of protests that culminated in 125 people marching from town hall to Sea Pines Circle and back.
In response to the picketing, vandals defaced the Gullah Flea Market and left a Ku Klux Klan-style cross near its entrance. Obscenities, racial slurs and the letters KKK were also found on Gumtree and Squire Pope roads.
In 2002, because of scheduling conflicts, the NAACP protested the same issue the day before the tournament began.
It wasn’t until thirteen years later that the Confederate flag was removed from the from the capital building in Columbia.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
