Martin Kaymer hopes return to RBC Heritage will set him up like 2014

Martin Kaymer, whose last appearance at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing led into a run that produced titles at both The Players Championship and U.S. Open, will hope for similar magic after adding his name to the lineup for next month’s event.
The two-time major winner was one of two new commitments announced Monday, along with former European Ryder Cup standout Paul Casey.
They join a list now at nearly two dozen announced names, including defending champion Branden Grace, 2016 runners-up Luke Donald and Russell Knox, two-time RBC Heritage champion Jim Furyk and reigning Masters winner Danny Willett.
Heritage Week commences April 10 at Harbour Town Golf Links with the traditional opening ceremony, with the first round to begin April 13.
Kaymer will be making just his third appearance at Harbour Town and first since 2014. Though his share of 23rd that year wasn’t all that remarkable, it turned out to be the warmup act for an unprecedented Players/U.S. Open double.
The German pro held off Furyk’s challenge at The Players, nearly blowing a three-shot lead after cooling his heels through a 90-minute rain delay during the final round. A downhill, sweeping 30-foot par save at the island 17th kept him in front, and another par at No. 18 sealed the victory.
There was no such doubt a month later at the U.S. Open, when Kaymer’s opening pair of 65s at Pinehurst No.2 set a 36-hole scoring record on the way to an eight-shot romp over Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton.
Casey, whose career was derailed by injury for several years, enjoyed his best season in six years with five top-four finishes, including a pair of runner-up weekends in the FedExCup playoffs. He also was fourth at the Masters and tied for 10th at the PGA Championship.
The English pro already has four finishes in the top 16 this year, two of which have some in World Golf Championship events. This year will mark his third RBC Heritage start in the past four, and his fifth overall.
