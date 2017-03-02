Luke Donald will try again for elusive RBC Heritage jacket

Former world No. 1 Luke Donald, whose runner-up finish at last year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing was his fourth in an eight-year span at Harbour Town, headlines the newest set of lineup additions for next month’s PGA Tour showcase.
The field also gained a pair of former major champions in 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner and World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh, along with four-time PGA Tour winner Webb Simpson.
They join a roster that recently added defending champion Brendan Grace to a list that includes two-time champion Jim Furyk and fellow Harbour Town winners Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker.
Heritage Week begins April 10 with the traditional opening ceremony fronting Calibogue Sound, with the tournament’s 49th edition teeing off three days later.
Donald seemed likely to have joined that winners’ group as well by now, only to find the tartan jacket repeatedly just out of arm’s reach. The English pro also has a pair of third-place finishes since 2009, giving him six top-3s in eight years.
The winner of five PGA Tour titles owned a share of the lead heading into last year’s final round, only to get blitzed by Grace’s closing 5-under-par 66. Donald managed just a 71, finishing three shots behind the South African.
No less disappointing was the 2011 edition, when Snedeker’s closing 64 forced a playoff that ended with a birdie on the third extra hole. Donald also was nipped by Kuchar’s bunker chip-in three years ago when the finish seemed headed for a playoff.
Donald also finished two shots behind McDowell in 2013 and three shots behind Furyk in 2010.
“To be in contention, have a chance — that’s what you want to do,” Donald said after last year’s finish. “You (have to) keep putting yourself in those positions.”
Dufner, who won the 2013 PGA at Oak Hill, has seen a career upswing in recent months that includes a tie for 14th at last week’s Honda Classic. He will make his ninth start at Harbour Town, with a top finish of 14th in 2011.
Singh owns three top-5 Heritage finishes, including a Sunday 64 that lifted him to a share of third behind Stewart Cink in 2000. He also tied for third the following year, then didn’t tee it up at Harbour Town for 12 years.
Simpson nearly picked up his fifth PGA Tour victory at last month’s Phoenix Open, losing to Hideki Matsuyama on the fourth playoff hole. He also was a playoff victim at Harbour Town, nipped by McDowell in 2013.
Daily tickets and weeklong badges can be purchased online at RBCHeritage.com or by calling the tournament office at 843-671-2448.
