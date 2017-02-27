Hole-in-one highlights Anderson’s day at Harbour Town

Mark Anderson’s tee shot touched down just a little short and right of the flagstick at Harbour Town’s seventh hole Monday.
“It kicked left like it was supposed to,” the Beaufort pro said with a grin, “and rolled right down into the hole like it was supposed to.”
Hole-in-one. Just like you’d ever want to draw it up.
For the record, Anderson’s ace came with a 7-iron from 191 yards. What’s a little fuzzy is what number this was on Anderson’s personal tally.
“My fifth or sixth,” he said.
Really, who keeps track of their holes-in-one? Right?
(Of course, it’s really easy when your personal tally is zero.)
Of greater importance to Anderson, certainly, is that Monday’s ace not be the extent of his involvement with the 2017 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. He still needs to play his way into the lineup for the April 13-16 event, with perhaps four weeks to improve his standing for a sixth start at Harbour Town.
Tournament officials got good news over the weekend when they learned Branden Grace will be back to defend the title he captured last year on a wind-whipped Sunday at Harbour Town.
Barring injury, such as Jim Furyk’s wrist surgery a year ago, PGA Tour winners almost always defend their titles. But with Grace trying to balance his time between the PGA Tour and European Tour, it took a little extra time for the South African to work out scheduling.
“He did finally commit last week,” tournament chief Steve Wilmot said during Monday’s media day presentation. “So we’re glad to have him back.”
The tournament also got a commitment from England’s Tyrell Hatton, now up to 17th in the world rankings after Sunday’s tie for fourth at the Honda Classic in Florida. It was just his fourth start on U.S. soil, though he earned a share of 10th at last year’s PGA Championship.
They join a list that includes Furyk, a winner of two tartan jackets who also shot 58 at last year’s Travelers Championship, along with recent champions Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker.
The 49th Heritage also represents the best chance for Harbour Town and Hilton Head Island to show the golf world how far things have come since Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Lowcountry last October.
As far as Anderson is concerned, they could play the tournament at Harbour Town this week.
“It hasn’t changed at all to me,” Anderson said. “I think the tee shots are still the most challenging thing about the golf course, getting into position off the tee. For the most part, it’s exactly the same.”
That was the concern when Matthew took out so many trees islandwide. But a dozen or so strategic replacements seems to have eased any concerns about taking the character out of Harbour Town.
If there was a common refrain from those teeing it up Monday, it was tongue-in-cheek that Matthew didn’t take out enough lumber. Even Anderson’s opening drive rattled around in the trees.
“No. 1 is still one of the toughest tee shots on the whole golf course,” Anderson said. “I could have used a couple of trees taken down on that hole, but nothing fell.”
Now Anderson just needs a few good finishes to fall into place. He struggled during the fall, not only dealing with Matthew but with firstborn son Ian, and his best finish during the West Coast Swing was 49th at the CareerBuilder Challenge.
But he placed 14th at a Web.com Tour event two weeks ago when he couldn’t get into the Genesis Open, so there’s something to build on.
“There’s really no reason why it should be up and down,” Anderson said. “I’m healthy and I feel good. I just haven’t put it all together yet. But it’s starting to come around, and I feel fine. I feel like I’m in good position to play some good golf now.”
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
