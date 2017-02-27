Dream golfers at 49th Heritage: Who would yours be?

The playing field so far for the 49th RBC Heritage — April 10-16, 2017, at Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head — includes past major champions Graeme McDowell, Ernie Els and Danny Willett, as well as household names like Matt Kuchar, and South Carolinians Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, and Bill Haas. But what about some of the other guys — say, Jordan Spieth, or Phil Mickelson? The latter two would be a dream to see this year at Harbour Town, at least for some visitors we talked to following the kick-off to the tournament on Feb. 27, 2017. Jack Nicklaus made the cut, too.
Harbour Town Golf Links brings in full-size replacements for trees lost during Hurricane Matthew

Sea Pines Resort tree consultant Gary Mullane describes the process, on Nov. 15, 2016, as a crew from Huntsman Tree Suppliers, of Lake City, Fla., places a 45-foot-tall, 10-ton live oak tree along the 10th fairway of Harbour Town Golf Links. The tree is one of 19 mature live oaks and loblolly pines being planted around the golf course to replace those lost in Hurricane Matthew. Mullane estimated that, in total, Harbour Town Golf Links -- which reopened for play on Nov. 9 -- lost nearly 300 trees to the storm.

RBC extends Heritage and Canadian Open

Officials announced at a 12:30 p.m. news conference that Royal Bank of Canada will extend its sponsorships of both the RBC Heritage, played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, and the RBC Canadian Open for an additional six years.

Stars of the 48th RBC Heritage

A world number one, a former world number one, a guy who would seem to have the potential to be a future number one -- and, if you will, a first-time number one. A look back at Jason Day, Luke Donald, Bryson DeChambeau, and Branden Grace at the 48th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

Despite unseasonable weather, Honey Horn buzzing for Heritage on Friday

On a blustery Friday afternoon, with rain in the forecast, RBC Heritage-goers nevertheless were filling up the wide swaths of land at Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn to catch shuttles to the tournament, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines. Heritage fans we spoke with were trying to keep any thoughts of heavy rain -- and with it possible stuck vehicles -- out of their celebratory thoughts.

Thousands taking advantage of Coligny shuttle for Heritage

A shuttle attendant at Coligny Beach's public parking lot said Friday that more than 1,100 people rode shuttles from Coligny on Thursday, April 14, 2016, round one of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. One woman we spoke to Friday, who lives in Shipyard, said she chose not to go the the tournament last year as she didn't want to drive to Honey Horn on the north end of Hilton Head Island, to hop on a shuttle that would take her right back to the south end.

