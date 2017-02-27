Dream golfers at 49th Heritage: Who would yours be?

The playing field so far for the 49th RBC Heritage — April 10-16, 2017, at Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head — includes past major champions Graeme McDowell, Ernie Els and Danny Willett, as well as household names like Matt Kuchar, and South Carolinians Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, and Bill Haas. But what about some of the other guys — say, Jordan Spieth, or Phil Mickelson? The latter two would be a dream to see this year at Harbour Town, at least for some visitors we talked to following the kick-off to the tournament on Feb. 27, 2017. Jack Nicklaus made the cut, too.