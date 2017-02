A shuttle attendant at Coligny Beach's public parking lot said Friday that more than 1,100 people rode shuttles from Coligny on Thursday, April 14, 2016, round one of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. One woman we spoke to Friday, who lives in Shipyard, said she chose not to go the the tournament last year as she didn't want to drive to Honey Horn on the north end of Hilton Head Island, to hop on a shuttle that would take her right back to the south end.