RBC Heritage reaches Upstate for this year’s tournament chairman

Spartanburg attorney Doug Smith, a former state representative and past president of the South Carolina Golf Association, will serve as tournament chairman for this year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
Smith has been a Heritage Classic Foundation trustee since 2011, helping the organization navigate an uncertain period when the PGA Tour’s annual South Carolina stop went more than a year without a title sponsor.
“His connections and reputation across South Carolina are second to none,” tournament director Steve Wilmot said. “It’s an honor for the RBC Heritage to have a standup professional, colleague and friend like Doug to represent and support our tournament this year.”
Smith served 16 years in the state House of Representatives through 2008, serving as speaker pro tempore for the final eight years. He also is founder of the Bobby Chapman Junior Invitational, now in its 23rd year as one of the state’s top junior events.
Heritage Week begin April 10 with the traditional opening ceremony alongside Calibogue Sound, where Smith will act as master of ceremonies. The RBC Heritage first round tees off April 13.
Weeklong badges and daily tickets are available for purchase at RBCHeritage.com or by calling the tournament at 843-671-2448.
