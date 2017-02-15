Already fitted for a green jacket, Danny Willett will seek tartan too

Reigning Masters champion Danny Willett, faced with returning his green jacket to Augusta National in April, will seek to add a tartan jacket to his wardrobe one week later when he makes his debut at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
The English pro was one of three new additions to the RBC Heritage field announced Wednesday, joined by two-time PGA Tour winner Russell Knox, who shared runner-up honors last year, and Irish pro Shane Lowry.
They join a lineup led by two-time RBC Heritage champion Jim Furyk, recently named the new U.S. Ryder Cup captain, along with World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els and past winners Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell, Brandt Snedeker and Stewart Cink.
Heritage Week commences April 10 at Harbour Town Golf Links with the traditional opening ceremony, with the first round to begin April 13.
Willett has kept a limited schedule in the United States even after his Masters triumph, when a bogey-free 67 at Augusta National allowed him to take advantage of Jordan Spieth’s stunning stumble through Amen Corner.
Willett returned across the Atlantic last year only to play The Players Championship, U.S. Open and PGA Championship, plus the Ryder Cup matches in Minnesota. In all, he has made just five U.S. starts that weren’t majors, World Golf Championship events or The Players.
After struggling for several months after the Masters, Willett has three top-12 finishes in six starts since the start of November. “I’m getting there with it and it will make me better,” he told reporters in Europe. “Hopefully we will see some results soon.”
Knox shared runner-up honors at last year’s RBC Heritage, when a closing 67 left him two strokes behind champion Branden Grace. He notched his second PGA Tour victory four months later, flinging his cap across the green after his 12-foot par save preserved a one-shot triumph over Jerry Kelly.
The Scotsman, who has made the Jacksonville area his home since college, also won the 2015 WGC HSBC Champions in China.
Lowry also has a WGC victory on his portfolio, capturing the 2015 WGC Bridgestone Invitational by two strokes over Bubba Watson. He also was a distant second behind Dustin Johnson at the U.S. Open, and made history at The Players as the first to break 30 over the back nine at TPC Sawgrass.
Weeklong badges and daily tickets are available for purchase at RBCHeritage.com or by calling the tournament at 843-671-2448.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments