Former champs Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker commit to RBC Heritage return

Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker, both recent winners of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, and World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els are among the latest batch of additions to the lineup for April's annual PGA Tour stop.
Adam Hadwin, who carded a 59 in the opening round of last month's CareerBuilder Challenge, also is on the preliminary list alongside fellow Canadian pros Nick Taylor, Graeme DeLaet and David Hearn.
All seven are Team RBC ambassadors, along with previously announced former champs Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell.
Kuchar won the 2014 edition with a dramatic bunker shot at the 72nd hole, capping a Sunday 64 that lifted him to a one-shot triumph over Luke Donald. The former Georgia Tech standout has three other top-10 finishes at Harbour Town, including each of the past two years.
Snedeker outlasted Donald in a 2011 playoff at Harbour Town for the first of his eight PGA Tour victories, adding the FedExCup to his trophy case a year later.
Els, the winner of two U.S. Opens and two Open Championships, has seven top-10 finishes at Harbour Town but is still without a victory. He came closest at the 2007 edition, when he lost to Boo Weekley's dramatic Sunday holeout at No.18.
Daily tickets and weeklong badges can be purchased online at RBCHeritage.com or by calling the tournament office at 843-671-2448.
Comments