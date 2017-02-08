2015 runner-up Kevin Kisner tops list of latest RBC Heritage signups

Kevin Kisner, who rose to PGA Tour prominence with a playoff loss at Harbour Town two years ago, and former FedExCup winner Bill Haas head a list of five South Carolina pros announced Wednesday as early commits to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover, fellow Clemson alumnus Ben Martin and former Wofford standout William McGirt also have added their names to the lineup for the 49th edition of the PGA Tour’s annual visit to the Lowcountry.
They will be joined by a roster of past champions that includes Jim Furyk – who beat Kisner on the second extra hole in 2015 – as well as Graeme McDowell, Stewart Cink, Carl Pettersson and Aaron Baddeley.
Heritage Week begins April 10 with the traditional opening ceremony, as Hilton Head Island celebrates the tour’s first visit since Hurricane Matthew hammered the area last October. The opening round will be played April 13.
Kisner will make his fifth RBC Heritage start and second since his loss to Furyk, who forced a playoff with a Sunday 63. It was the first of three playoff setbacks for the Aiken native that year, including The Players Championship, before he finally broke through with an RSM Classic victory at Sea Island.
After struggling to maintain form last year, Kisner used a final-round 65 to grab a share of fourth at last month’s Sony Open in Hawaii. He’s currently 48th in the world rankings.
Haas will continue his record of perfect attendance at Harbour Town, with the 2017 edition set to become his 13th start. The Greenville pro notched his best career finish last year with a share of 14th, slipping back on the final day with a 1-over-par 72.
The son of PGA Tour Champions mainstay Jay Haas does own one trophy from the Lowcountry, having captured the Players Amateur in 2002.
Glover won the U.S. Open in 2009, prevailing in a soggy Monday finish at Bethpage Black. It’s one of three PGA Tour wins, the most recent coming at the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte. The Greenville native will tee it up for the 15th time at the RBC Heritage.
Martin, set for his fifth start at Harbour Town, notched his first PGA Tour victory at the 2015 Las Vegas stop. McGirt is an even more recent winner, prevailing at last year’s Memorial Tournament in a playoff over Jon Curran.
Daily tickets and weeklong badges can be purchased online at RBCHeritage.com or by calling the tournament office at 843-671-2448.
Hilton Head charity a PGA Tour finalist: Hilton Head Heroes, an RBC Heritage beneficiary which arranges family vacations for children suffering from life-threatening illnesses, is the recipient of a $5,000 grant as a finalist for the PGA Tour’s 2016 Charity of the Year.
“We are honored to have the PGA Tour recognize the impact we make to families,” said Lindy Russell, founder of Hilton Head Heroes. “This donation will allow us to treat more families to a vacation of a lifetime and give them a welcomed break from the realities of having a sick child.”
Each One Tell One, affiliated with the Barracuda Championship and dedicated to breast cancer awareness, was the Charity of the Year winner.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments