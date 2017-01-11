Sea Pines’ newest layout to host RBC Heritage’s newest pro-am

The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is adding a third pro-am to tournament week, showcasing the Atlantic Dunes course that recently became the newest part of Sea Pines Resort’s portfolio.
The new pro-am is set for April 12, opposite the traditional Wednesday pro-am contested at Harbour Town Golf Links. Twenty teams of four amateurs and one PGA Tour pro will tee it up on the Atlantic Dunes layout that opened in October after a complete reconstruction of the former Ocean Course.
“This pro-am is just one example of bringing our tournament to the next level as we quickly approach our 50th year,” said tournament director Steve Wilmot. “Our primary pro-ams are sold out, but we still had a high demand from fans to play.”
Atlantic Dunes, with five-time RBC Heritage winner Davis Love III heading the design team, already has collected its first award. The American Society of Golf Course Architects selected it as one of 11 Design Excellence Recognition winners.
The project was lauded for creating a new theme via sandy waste areas and native grasses, while repositioning lagoons and removing dozens of nuisance trees and non-native vegetation. Scot Sherman served as lead architect, with Love’s brother Mark completing the design team.
Atlantic Dunes also recently appeared on Golf magazine’s list of best new courses unveiled in 2016.
“To have the opportunity to offer our pro-am on the newest golf course on Hilton Head Island is exciting for not only our team, but for golf fans across the Lowcountry community,” Wilmot said.
Participants in the new pro-am will receive two Pro-Am credentials and two clubhouse badges good for weeklong tournament admission. A gift package also includes an exclusive shopping spree.
To sign up or for more information, go online to RBCHeritage.com or call the tournament office at 843-671-2448.
The 49th Heritage Week begins April 10 with the traditional opening ceremony fronting Calibogue Sound, with competition to begin April 13. South Africa’s Branden Grace captured last year’s edition over former world No. 1 Luke Donald.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments