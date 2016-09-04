Former Melrose Club professional selected for S.C. Golf Hall of Fame

Bob Boyd, whose 27-year career in golf included a stop on Daufuskie Island as Melrose Club's head professional, was announced Saturday for posthumous induction to the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame.
Boyd, already a member of the Carolinas PGA Hall of Fame, passed away in 2011 at the age of 56. Three years earlier, the Carolinas PGA named its Professional of the Year award in his honor.
The native of Mount Olive, N.C., was selected for induction along with longtime amateur standout Steve Liebler of Irmo. They will be enshrined Jan. 14 as the South Carolina hall's 66th and 67th members during ceremonies at Columbia Country Club.
Boyd's competitive career included time on both the PGA Tour and European Senior Tour, sandwiched around success in Carolinas PGA events. He captured the first of seven CPGA Player of the Year awards in 1988, finishing off the collection in 2002.
His collection of trophies included five South Carolina Opens, four Carolina Opens and four CPGA section championships. He also won one European Senior Tour event in Spain.
In addition to Melrose Club, Boyd was head professional at Country Club of Charleston and Florence Country Club along with clubs in North Carolina.
Comments